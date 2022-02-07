 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $249,900

WELL MAINTAINED RAISED RANCH IN A GREAT ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. FEATURES: BAMBOO HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL, UPDATED KITCHEN W/ CUSTOM OAK CABINETS & SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH, GREAT NATURAL LIGHT, GAS FIREPLACE, NEWER DECK OFF KITCHEN (25' X 14'), NEW FRONT DECK & WALKWAY, BONUS DEN/STUDIO SPACE IN GARAGE--INSULATED, GREAT FOR YEAR-ROUND HOME OFFICE DETACHED FROM MAIN DWELLING. THIS HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED AND OFFERS GREAT WELCOMING LIVING SPACE WITH AN ABUNDANCE OF SUN EXPOSURE IN A HARD TO BEAT SETTING.

