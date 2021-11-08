3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $249,900

Just the right size and in a popular subdivision with other fine homes. New flooring throughout, new front door & patio door off dining rm to outside patio and back yard that is totally fenced. Newly remodeled baths. No carpeting, all vinyl plank flooring in Living rm, Dining rm, Kitchen, & 3 bdrms and a full bath on the main level. Lower level has 2 large Family rms, another full bath, & a laundry mechanical room. 2.5 car attached tandem garage, meaning 1.5 car wide by 2 car lengths deep. Furnace is 2 yrs old and Central Air is 1 yr old per seller. No covenants & restrictions in this subdivision, only need to abide by Village rules. Home Warranty included. Bring your offer and be in before Christmas!