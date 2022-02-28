3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $269,900

NICELY LAID OUT HARD TO FIND 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH RANCH HOME, WELL DESIGNED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA. SUNNY DINING ROOM SPACE AND LARGE LIVING ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM HAS PRIVATE BATH, TWO ADDITIONAL MAIN FLOOR BEDROOMS AND SECOND MAIN FLOOR FULL BATHROOM. LARGE WRAP AROUND DECK WITH DIRECT ACCESS FROM THE KITCHEN. THE LOWER LEVEL CURRENTLY FEATURES FAMILY ROOM AND HALF BATH AND THE REST IS UNFINISHED. BASEMENT WOULD EASILY ALLOW FOR 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND EXPANSION OF THE HALF BATH TO A THIRD FULL BATH.