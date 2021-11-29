3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $274,900

This wonderful West Salem home is calling your name! This ranch-style twin home is the epitome of main floor living with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and the laundry room all located on the main level. The living room features a gas fireplace and is sure to be the heart of the home in the winter months. You will find ample storage space in the kitchen and enjoy cooking and baking with your stainless appliances. Head downstairs where you will find a third bedroom and a spacious family room. The charming front porch adds great curb appeal to this home in the West Salem school district.