3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $284,900

Built in the 1900's, this Percy Bentley designed home is full of the charm and character you would expect to find, along with some modern updates. Impressive great room w/brick fireplace which outlines an entire wall (has been converted to gas)French doors open up to 3 season room. DR w/built-in hutch/buffet. Study w/built-in bookcases, unique cork wall. Remodeled kitchen w/new flooring, counters, backsplash, appliances, and new full bath all on the main level. Upstairs there are 3 good sized bed, inc a master w/ double closets an dual entry to fully remodeled master bath. Ceramic tile, walk-in tiled shower. There is also a 1/2 bath off one of the bed, so much more...Oversized lot w/mature trees and yard with endless possibilities. Patio, shed, 2 car detached garage w/storage.