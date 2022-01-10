 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $335,000

DESIRABLE ON DRIFTWOOD! Super spacious ranch in sought after Neshonoc Lake subdivision! Large rooms throughout; main floor laundry; master w/walk-in & attached 3/4 bath; huge FR w/gas fireplace in lower; egress for 4th BR option in lower; loads of storage! 3-car tandem garage & whole house generator! Deck, patio & enclosed gazebo in back yard adjacent to Swarthout Park!

