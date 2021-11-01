3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $369,000

WEST SALEM HOME FOR SALE! This three bedroom, two bath ranch home is just four blocks from West Salem Schools located in Lake Neshonocsubdivision. This ideal home features almost 1700 square feet of an open floor plan with beautiful quartz countertops, island and backsplash in the updated kitchen, gas fireplace with natural barn board accents, vaulted ceilings, Alexa/app controlledsmart switches for lights, main floor laundry, three car attached garage & Amish built storage shed, large partially covered deck, and all within walking distance of the schools and park! There is a full basement that is framed for two more bedrooms with egresswindows and a bathroom plumbed for expansion. It is a must see and will sell fast! Call to schedule a showing!