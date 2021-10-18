WEST SALEM HOME FOR SALE! This three bedroom, two bath ranch home is just four blocks from West Salem Schools located in Lake Neshonocsubdivision. This ideal home features almost 1700 square feet of an open floor plan with beautiful quartz countertops, island and backsplash in the updated kitchen, gas fireplace with natural barn board accents, vaulted ceilings, Alexa/app controlledsmart switches for lights, main floor laundry, three car attached garage & Amish built storage shed, large partially covered deck, and all within walking distance of the schools and park! There is a full basement that is framed for two more bedrooms with egresswindows and a bathroom plumbed for expansion. It is a must see and will sell fast! Call to schedule a showing!
3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $379,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst did not offer details on Jalen Berger's dismissal, but multiple sources said Berger missed meetings and workouts before being removed from the team.
A La Crosse pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting a young girl could face additional charges.
Kwik Trip Inc.’s purchase of the former La Crosse Wellness Center building, and last week’s opening of Super Street Tacos restaurant, top this…
An 83-year-old La Crosse man faces what amounts to life in prison after being charged with sexually assaulting a young girl. Richard D. Loomis…
Nick Hazzard describes his brother, Cameron, as an energetic, helpful and hard-working father who is the sole support for his fiancee and his …
A 41-year-old La Crosse man and a 17-year-old juvenile male face multiple drug charges after police were called to a report of suspicious acti…
A La Crosse woman was arrested Thursday morning for fifth-offense OWI.
Chicago man trying to impress girl by driving like 'grand theft auto' crashes after hitting 122 mph in chase, authorities say
A Chicago man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 mph near Mauston and ending in a crash, authorities reported.
The Aquinas High School football team has received a No. 1 seed in Division 5 for the upcoming WIAA playoffs.
Culver's CurderBurger, a novelty burger the Prairie du Sac-based chain is selling Friday, for one day only, tastes not too different from the company's ButterBurger with cheese.