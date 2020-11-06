300 articles on things that matter

The La Crosse County Historical Society began publishing our series of weekly essays, “Things That Matter,” in the La Crosse Tribune in February 2015, nearly six years ago. That’s nearly 300 articles on individual objects in our collection of historical artifacts.

In 2015 we had just completed the move out of our space in the Public Library building on Main Street to this former church that now serves for offices and collection storage but is incompatible with public exhibits. We were looking for ways to continue to share our collection with you, the public. It was an experiment, and we did not realize how popular the series would be or that we would still be doing it in 2020.

I am grateful to you, our readers, for your continued interest in the stories we have shared. As humans, we seem to learn best through stories, and that is a lesson I have taken to heart from researching and writing these articles.

Now our new regional history museum at 506 Main St. will open soon, and we will continue sharing stories of local history through exhibits and (when COVID allows) public programming. There will even be a small display of some of the artifacts featured over the years in this column.