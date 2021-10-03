4 Bedroom Home in Bangor - $204,900

Come home to old-world charm plus all the modern updates you need in this beautiful brick colonial. Charming enclosed front porch, hardwood floors, & classic built-ins are just a few of the original custom details this home offers. Enjoy the updated kitchen w/ generous cupboard space, gas stove, and butler's pantry converted to a handy main floor laundry room. There is room for everyone w/ a convenient main floor bedroom and full bathroom, plus 3 bedrooms and a second full bathroom upstairs featuring a fabulous clawfoot bathtub. The huge attic bonus room would be perfect for an extra non-conforming bedroom, playroom, or artist studio. Newer windows throughout, spacious detached 2.5 car garage, & conveniently located less than 15 mins. from Woodman's & 15 mins from Sparta Walmart.