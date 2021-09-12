The opportunity that can't be missed! This home with custom finishes throughout was built by parade of homes winning builder, Mark Smith Construction. Showcasing hardwood floors, custom solid wood cabinets, and open concept main level living that surrounds your stone fireplace. Offering 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, game room, and craft room that adds space throughout the entire home. The master suite has double sinks with walk-in shower and closet. Lower level living area adds a second family room with a walk-out to your patio with the fire pit area and backyard with a sprinkler system.The custom finishes with quality in mind throughout the entire home, schedule your showing to see this wonderful home.
4 Bedroom Home in Bangor - $419,000
