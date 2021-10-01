OPPORTUNITY AWAITS! You'll be stunned with everything this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, and 3.5 car garage new construction has to offer. Offering open concept living that has a grand 12 foot entry that walks into a view that is one of the best in the area. Your maintenance free decking with a view is a great spot for relaxing. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, dual vanity, and tiled shower. The upgraded kitchen has a walk-in pantry and upgraded quartz tops. The finished lower level with a 4th bedroom, 3rd bath, and fireplace is great for entertaining and has a walk-out patio.The updates throughout continue with in-ground sprinkler system, security system, upgraded windows, large oversized garage.. the list goes on! Don't hesitate and get into a quality build with a top of the line vi
4 Bedroom Home in Bangor - $519,900
