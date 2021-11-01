 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Barre - $359,900

4 Bedroom Home in Barre - $359,900

Tucked away on a dead end road, a one of a kind craftsman style home on 2.5+ acres awaits! Enjoy custom woodwork with built-ins, amazing views from every window and a skylight offering natural light. Featuring 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level, a cozy living room with a gas fireplace and a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The fully finished basement highlights 1 bedroom plus bonus room, full bathroom, family room and laundry room. The enormous 2.5 car garage is the perfect man cave or workshop. Only 15 minutes away from La Crosse, Onalaska and West Salem!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News