 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Barre - $575,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Barre - $575,000

One of a kind! This beautiful home was given modern, updated charm after it was completely remodeled by current homeowners. Almost half the house was an added addition 5 years ago. Kitchen offers hard surface countertops, island and updated appliances, Master bedroom complete with huge walk-in closets that connect to laundry room. This home sits on over 5 acres of land with great nature and hunting. You even have an option to purchase an additional almost 19 acres for $120.000 more. In addition to expansive land space, a huge 56 x 45 spray insulated and heated pole barn resides connected to the large heated 30 x 24 insulated garage. Enjoy both peace and quiet of country living while being only a short drive from the hustle and bustle of the city.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News