One of a kind! This beautiful home was given modern, updated charm after it was completely remodeled by current homeowners. Almost half the house was an added addition 5 years ago. Kitchen offers hard surface countertops, island and updated appliances, Master bedroom complete with huge walk-in closets that connect to laundry room. This home sits on over 5 acres of land with great nature and hunting. You even have an option to purchase an additional almost 19 acres for $120.000 more. In addition to expansive land space, a huge 56 x 45 spray insulated and heated pole barn resides connected to the large heated 30 x 24 insulated garage. Enjoy both peace and quiet of country living while being only a short drive from the hustle and bustle of the city.
4 Bedroom Home in Barre - $594,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston on Tuesday, authorities reported.
A 24-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after an alleged sexual assault in La Crosse. Brent M. Funm…
Eight years after she started her business, LaDawn Greenslade opened her Sparkle Heads store on Wednesday at 610 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.
A 59-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly seeking sex from a police officer posing as…
The reigning NFL MVP couldn't hide his excitement after a roller-coaster final minute ended with Mason Crosby nailing the game-winning field goal as time expired.
Four people are being held in the La Crosse County Jail after a drug bust that reportedly recovered fentanyl with a street value of $41,000.
A 34-year-old La Crosse man is in custody after being arrested in a Sept. 23 drug bust.
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.