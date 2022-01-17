4 Bedroom Home in Bergen - $369,900

Fall in love with this beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home located just minutes from La Crosse! Nestled on 2.9 acres with beautiful views overlooking the land. Walk out lower level offers two separate areas to enjoy the privacy of this serenity of the property. Private hiking/snowshoeing trail that circles the property with a pond and stream running along the bottom of the hill. Whether you want to cozy up by the gas fireplace in family room, or enjoy the beautiful views in the sunroom with its vaulted ceiling! Don't miss out on this great home!