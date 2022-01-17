 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bergen - $369,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bergen - $369,900

Fall in love with this beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home located just minutes from La Crosse! Nestled on 2.9 acres with beautiful views overlooking the land. Walk out lower level offers two separate areas to enjoy the privacy of this serenity of the property. Private hiking/snowshoeing trail that circles the property with a pond and stream running along the bottom of the hill. Whether you want to cozy up by the gas fireplace in family room, or enjoy the beautiful views in the sunroom with its vaulted ceiling! Don't miss out on this great home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News