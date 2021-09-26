GORGEOUS 4 BEDROON 2 BATH WATERFRONT HOME WITH ATTACHED 4 CAR GARAGE. ENJOY THE WATER VIEW FROM A GREAT ROOM FULL OF WINDOWS, PATIO OR THE MASTER BEDROOM BALCONY. OPEN CONCEPT LIVING, DINING & KITCHEN AREA. KITCHEN FEATURES LARGE BREAKFAST ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & COMMERICAL GRADE WOLF GAS STOVE. LARGE PATIO OVERLOOKING THE RIVER PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING OR ENJOYING THE AMAZING SUNRISES. STONE NATURAL FIREPLACE, MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY & MASTER BATH WITH WHIRLPOOL TUB AND DOUBLE VANITY. BONUS ROOM OVER THE GARAGE CAN BE USED AS 4TH BEDROOM OR ADDITIONAL FAMILY ROOM. 4 CAR ATTACHED HEATED GARAGE WITH AIR COMPRESSOR W/AIR DOCKS AND EXTRA STORAGE AREA ABOVE. IN-FLOOR HEAT. GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING AND ENJOYING THE RIVER LIFE. MUST SEE TO APPRICIATE!!
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $579,900
