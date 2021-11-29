 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $199,900

Charming one owner home on the edge of town. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and an attached 1 car car. Large kitchen with island for extra seating space opens up to the dining room that overlooks the backyard and has access to the deck. Living room and the main level and family room in the lower level. 2 bedrooms up and 2 bedrooms in the lower. Convenient workshop off the garage is bonus!

