Charming one owner home on the edge of town. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and an attached 1 car car. Large kitchen with island for extra seating space opens up to the dining room that overlooks the backyard and has access to the deck. Living room and the main level and family room in the lower level. 2 bedrooms up and 2 bedrooms in the lower. Convenient workshop off the garage is bonus!
4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $199,900
