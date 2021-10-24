IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR THAT YESTERDAY CHARM, LOOK NO FURTHER, TUCKED IN MATURE TREES IS YOUR TREASURE. HARDWOOD FLOORS UP AND DOWN, HUGE ROOMS, OVERSIZED GARAGE, WOOD BURNER, GARDEN SHED AND FLOWERS GALORE, AND DID I TELL YOU ITS VACANT AND ONLY SECONDS TO THE AIRPORT AND I SYSTEM. THIS HOME IS WAITING FOR A FAMILY.
4 Bedroom Home in Campbell - $174,900
