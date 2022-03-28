4 Bedroom Home in Coon Valley - $430,000

1st time available! Welcome home to your 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home with a 3 car attached garage with main floor laundry. You will walk into the spacious entry area opening into the large living room with cathedral ceiling and fireplace. Larger eat in kitchen area also flows out to the large rear deck that overlooks the flat and very useable .9 acre yard. The lower level is most certainly for your entertaining pleasure. The large family room is currently set up as a Theater with a projector and screen with an entertaining room containing a a large L-shaped wet bar and more. Open house Sunday, March 27th from 11 am to 1pm. Immaculate home with professional photos coming soon.