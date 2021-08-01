Stunning transformation of this completely remodeled home. Located on over 1.1 acres is this beautiful home that the current owners have painstakingly remodeled into the gem that it is today. Many unique features such as the curved walls, oval trayed ceilings and original hardwood floors. All new windows & doors, new large covered front deck perfect for relaxing and enjoying the views or for entertaining. Great custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances & a gas stove. The upper level has a massive almost finished master suite all ready for finishing touches by the new owner w/the possibility of adding third full bath. Garage is a tandem garage that is 17 X 50 ft. Must see home! SPECIAL NOTE 140ft OF MISSISSIPPI RIVER FRONTAGE CAN BE PURCHASED WITH THIS HOME! CALL FOR DETAILS
4 Bedroom Home in Dakota - $399,900
