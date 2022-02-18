4 Bedroom Home in Dresbach - $569,900

Amazingly spectacular views of the Mississippi River and Lake Onalaska come with this spacious 4 bedroom 4 bath home with breathtaking sunrises from your own small piece of paradise. Located on scenic Apple Blossom drive minutes from La Crescent you will find a One of a kind property situated on 6 private acres. Many great features include a 4 car attached garage, quartz counters, romantic master suite get-away with private balcony, 3 gas fireplaces, game/billiard room and bar room perfect for entertaining guests. house also features a small fenced pasture and pole barn with three horse stalls which could be converted to a 30 X 22 pole barn to house all your toys or a work space. Must see to appreciate all this great house has to offer.