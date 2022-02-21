4 Bedroom Home in Dresbach - $699,900

Million dollar view overlooking the river and at the end of the cul-de-sac. Warm wood floors on the main level. The great room has an amazing view with a cozy floor to ceiling fireplace. Large kitchen with solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances. Main floor has an open concept that allows for friendly family get togethers. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an attached 2 car garage and bonus 2 car detached garage/workshop. Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. French doors open up to the deck for direct access to the hot tub. Lower level has a family room and fireplace, 2 more bedrooms, a full bath, a 5th non conforming bedroom and a ton of storage.