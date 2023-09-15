The most stunning bluff and Mississippi River views! You may be able to build a new home but highly unlikely to find this private and inspiring setting! This 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom walk out lower-level home comes with 5 acres, 2.5 car attached garage, carriage house and low maintenance sun/shade perennial garden. Inside you will find marble entry, real hardwood flooring, 4 fireplaces (3 gas/1 wood), and a gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, copper metal ceiling and was so well done that the cabinetry company uses footage of it on local television to showcase its product. The Master bedroom has breathtaking views of the valley and Mississippi River. This home will not last long. Check out the pictures and make your private showing request today!