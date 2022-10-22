 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $584,900

Welcome home! to this tucked away newer build on 3.45 acres. The large entry and enormous storage closet greets you as you walk into this stunning home. Open concept main level w/ adjoining sunroom offers ample space for gathering. Enjoy the sounds of nature from the deck or back sunroom. The gorgeous dark woodwork nicely compliments the white cabinetry and multi-tone wood floors. Oversized lower family room is ready for your big screen TV on game day or movie night. Bring all your outdoor toys to the heated 3 car garage with 18' double door. The unfinished 22x9 third level would make a great home gym or theatre room. There is plenty of space on this to build a pole shed or second garage.

