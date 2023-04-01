Located at the end of a cul-de-sac & perched up on a hill w/amazing southern views sits this spacious walk-out ranch (2021 build) w/ample yard space (apprx 2.63 acres)! Enjoy the comforts of a newer home without the costs & stress of building! This home offers flexible living arrangements w/an open concept great room, spacious kitchen (WIP, quartz tops, appl incld), 3 - 4 bedrooms on the main floor, convenient laundry/mudroom, w/zero entry to the attached garage! You'll love the views from the front covered front porch overlooking the valley views! The walk-out lower level features a family, flex space/rec room, a wet bar, a 3/4 bath, additional bedroom(s), & great storage space! Addt'l features include: LVP throughout (except stairs to LL), appl incld, & a separate buildable lot!