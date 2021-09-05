The ultimate tax shelter. A duplex in Galesville across from the Ball Park. Each unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath in both. Main floor unit has washer/dryer hook ups. Duplex can be converted back to 4 bedrooms, 2 bath single family home. Roof was new in 2006, roof on garage new in 2019. Along with exterior insulation & siding. Main level was totally gutted & redone. There is a 3 stall garage. All located on a large corner lot. Close to downtown area. Rents are $710 for main level and $550 for the upper level. 1 unit is month to month and the other unit leased thru 1/31/2021. Start building your retirement fund!
4 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $128,900
