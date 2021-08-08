Fully remodeled home with separate extra large city lot next door. Come live in the Garden of Eden. Fully remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath home. New Roof/soffit and fascia, original wood siding painted in 2020, new construction 2 car detached garage, front porch and rear deck. Interior gutted to the studs and includes all new floor and wall coverings, electrical with new breaker panel and overhead service, plumbing, windows, doors and trim. Classic Farmhouse interior. The work is done kick back and enjoy!!! Extra large vacant city lot with all utilities on site at 17377 N. Main Street available for $74,999
4 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $209,999
