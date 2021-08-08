 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $209,999

4 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $209,999

4 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $209,999

Fully remodeled home with separate extra large city lot next door. Come live in the Garden of Eden. Fully remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath home. New Roof/soffit and fascia, original wood siding painted in 2020, new construction 2 car detached garage, front porch and rear deck. Interior gutted to the studs and includes all new floor and wall coverings, electrical with new breaker panel and overhead service, plumbing, windows, doors and trim. Classic Farmhouse interior. The work is done kick back and enjoy!!! Extra large vacant city lot with all utilities on site at 17377 N. Main Street available for $74,999

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News