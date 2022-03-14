4 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $213,000

Beautiful Bi Level Home! Open concept floor plan. Upper level has living rm, dining rm, 3 season rm that leads to outdoor patio w/fire pit, kitchen, bath, & 2 bdrms. Lower level has family rm w/daylight windows, laundry & storage rm, full bath & 2 bdrms. 2 car attached garage. On the edge of the city with lots of wildlife to view, yet close to town. Newer roof, flooring, paint, windows & finished basement. Seller prefers a 4/15/22 closing. Per seller offers are being reviewed 5:00 PM on 3/13. We will have an answer by 7:00 PM on 3/13.