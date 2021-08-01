4 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $269,999

Fully remodeled home with separate extra large city lot next door. Come live in the Garden of Eden. Fully remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath home. New Roof/soffit and fascia, original wood siding painted in 2020, new construction 2 car detached garage, front porch and rear deck. Interior gutted to the studs and includes all new floor and wall coverings, electrical with new breaker panel and overhead service, plumbing, windows, doors and trim. Classic Farmhouse interior. The work is done kick back and enjoy!!!