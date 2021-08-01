WATERFRONT!! Jump in the kayaks & paddle boat from your back yard! Bonfires with priceless views! Relax on the oversized party deck or enjoy the screened patio while listening to the birds chirp and the water ripple! Grand front entry with sunshine pouring in glistening off the hardwood floors. You'll love to cook in the custom kitchen w/barnwood cabinets and concrete countertops. Patio doors from the dining room lead to the LARGE deck. Wake up to the sun rising over the lake from all 4 bedrooms! The barndoor leads you to your private master suite with floor to ceiling windows and the perfect lake views. Host your own Friday Night Fish Frys with the perfect catch out your back door. Its everything you have dreamed off! Now it your chance to get on the LAKE!
4 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $280,000
