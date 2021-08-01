4 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $179,900

This comfortable 4 bedroom home has had many significant recent updates, from the new metal roof, new patio, updated windows, new electrical service, and even a full kitchen remodel that is sure to please. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, a large deck with Mississippi River views (especially when the leaves are off the trees), a nice breezeway between the house and newer garage. The laundry has been brought up to main floor bedroom, but buyer could move that to the basement, if that would be preferred. All this just a short scenic 15 minute drive to La Crosse. Call today!