4 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $305,000

River views from all 3 decks! Victorian Beauty complete with original 8' pocket doors to parlor (now living room), grand staircase w/foyer, formal dining, butlers stairwell, extra tall pantry, granite counters, copper Jack and Jill sinks, main level master-bedroom and laundry! Amazing woodwork--unique ideas through out! Mud room to main level or basement. Walk outside to enjoy the Hottub!Updates include: LP water heater, LP boiler (back up electric heat), new electrical service buried 200 amp, water softener, toilets, sinks, R-50 insulation, to name a few! Upstairs complete with 3 bedrooms, full bath, jacuzzi tub and kitchenette!