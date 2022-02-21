 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $350,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $350,000

This extraordinary home sits on 2.02 acres complete with 5 car garage, shed, and access to walking trails around the fish hatchery! Newly remodeled in 2018 with hardwood floors, new furnace, air conditioning, and roof. Gas fireplace. Enjoy the screened porch with a view of the woods, the hatchery ponds, Bad Axe River and Mississippi backwaters. 4 wheeler paths and fire pit! Updates include:remodeled the entire Kitchen, rear entry now is tiled and offers a main floor laundry. master bath new flooring and Vanity (changing table for infant), new carpet in master bed / closet. removed shag carpet in LR and stairs replaced with Amish wood floors. Removal dead/ dangerous trees and stumps in yard, New landscaping in front, usable trails to the fish hatchery.Removed rotted back deck and seeded.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News