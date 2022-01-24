4 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $380,000

This extraordinary home sits on 2.02 acres complete with 5 car garage, shed, and access to walking trails around the fish hatchery! Newly remodeled in 2018 with hardwood floors, new furnace, air conditioning, and roof. Gas fireplace. Enjoy the screened porch with a view of the woods, the hatchery ponds, Bad Axe River and Mississippi backwaters. 4 wheeler paths and fire pit! Updates include:remodeled the entire Kitchen, rear entry now is tiled and offers a main floor laundry. master bath new flooring and Vanity (changing table for infant), new carpet in master bed / closet. removed shag carpet in LR and stairs replaced with Amish wood floors. Removal dead/ dangerous trees and stumps in yard, New landscaping in front, usable trails to the fish hatchery.Removed rotted back deck and seeded.