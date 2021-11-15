4 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $395,000

This extraordinary home sits on 2.02 acres complete with 5 car garage, shed, and access to walking trails around the fish hatchery! Newly remodeled in 2018 with hardwood floors, new furnace, air conditioning, and roof. Gas fireplace. Enjoy the screened porch with a view of the woods, the hatchery ponds, Bad Axe River and Mississippi backwaters. 4 wheeler paths and fire pit in your back yard!