4 Bedroom Home in Greenfield - $499,000

Brand new 4-bedroom home with some fun surprises. Fall in love with the great room kitchen dining combination. Family time has never been easier. The decor has a bright, clean feel and flows beautifully throughout the home. Plenty of outside space with the cozy front porch and the covered patio just off the kitchen. The perfect spot for summer evening meals or morning coffee. The lower level offers an oversized family room, spacious full bath and fourth bedroom. The lower-level bedroom would be perfect for an office or media room. Don't miss theroom under the patio. Just waiting for a transformation into a wine cellar or a storage room. Or both! Enjoy the quiet lifestyle on the ridge with easy access to downtown La Crosse the mall or West Salem. Call for a complete list of finishings.