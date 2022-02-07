4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton - $294,900

Nicely updated and well cared for raised ranch with sweeping country views in every direction. This comfortable home on spacious 1 acre lot is conveniently close to West Salem. So many updates have been done in recent years from added insulation to new roof, windows and siding, to an entry addition, to new decks, furnace and a/c to just mention some of them. The newer 24 x 32 garage has high ceilings with lots of storage and there is an extra 38x19 pole shed to store all the toys. Due to the addition of 2 egress windows, this home now has 4 (could easily be 5) bedrooms, but the septic system is still sized for a 3 bedroom home. From amazing sunrises to beautiful sunsets, the views over the countryside and Lake Neshonoc will never grow old. Call today!