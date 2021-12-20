West Salem updated ranch sitting on close to 3/4 of an acre lot. Country like setting right near town. 4 beds 3 full baths 3000 square feet 2 car heated garage 12x24 heated shed with upper storage Upstairs kitchen and bath have solid wood cabinetry with slow close drawers. Upstairs has in ceiling speakers Newer appliances Kitchen has breakfast bar/island Fireplace in family room Covered composite deck on front of house Back of house has wood deck Nicely landscaped yard Basement has one bedroom and another room as an office(no window) Water softener Reverse osmosis system Can lighting throughout. Ceiling fans installed in all bedrooms Family room upstairs Family room/ gym in basement.
4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton - $399,900
