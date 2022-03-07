This beautiful 4 bed, 3.5 bath home sits on a private 3 acre lot with beautiful views in all directions while being minutes from the shopping centers. The main level includes a large family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace which opens to an updated kitchen and dining area. Kitchen features stunning views of valley, new custom cabinetry, new SS appliances, two islands, and new quartz countertops. Main floor office, large laundry room and guest bath. Spacious main suite is complete with a walk-in closet and ensuite. Another full bath and two additional bedrooms complete the upper level. The walkout lower level offers a family room, full bathroom, bedroom, kitchenette, and utility room with new furnace and AC. Property features include a deck, fire pit, garden shed, and mature trees.
4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton - $599,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
A 40-year-old La Crosse man faces three felony charges after his Feb. 12 arrest in an underage sex sting.
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
An artisan cheese shop and deli, as well as a vintage clothing shop, have opened in downtown Viroqua. Meanwhile, a West Salem couple recently …
A 23-year-old West Salem man has been accused of possessing and sharing child pornography.
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Jacy Weisbrod took the pass, quickly set her feet and fired a shot at the rim while closely guarded at the top of the key.
A group of truckers calling themselves the American Truckers Freedom Convoy pulled through the village of Oakdale in Monroe County on Friday a…
La Crosse has always been a plethora for music talent, from the early Lindy Shannon Rock & Roll days to present day. If you have enjoyed l…
Jim Polzin: Greg Gard couldn't figure out how to make Johnny Davis mad. But he did help make him great
Johnny Davis likely will play his final home game for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team Sunday. This is the story of the first time Badgers coach Greg Gard watched him play and how they’ve built their relationship.