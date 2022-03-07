4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton - $599,900

This beautiful 4 bed, 3.5 bath home sits on a private 3 acre lot with beautiful views in all directions while being minutes from the shopping centers. The main level includes a large family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace which opens to an updated kitchen and dining area. Kitchen features stunning views of valley, new custom cabinetry, new SS appliances, two islands, and new quartz countertops. Main floor office, large laundry room and guest bath. Spacious main suite is complete with a walk-in closet and ensuite. Another full bath and two additional bedrooms complete the upper level. The walkout lower level offers a family room, full bathroom, bedroom, kitchenette, and utility room with new furnace and AC. Property features include a deck, fire pit, garden shed, and mature trees.