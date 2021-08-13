4 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $584,900

This beautiful Newton Valley picturesque property covers approximately 9 acres & offers a mixture of woods, water and pasture. The 4 bed, 3 bath home provides a breathtaking chef's kitchen with a wolf range, stunning cabinets and countertops, along with mood lighting for any occasion. The newly added living room provides a natural fireplace and perfect feel for relaxing or entertaining. The master bedroom offers private access to a deck with a hot tub to enjoy on those quiet valley nights. Finished basement with 2 full bathrooms, 2 bedrooms with a 3rd non-conforming and two good sized entertaining spaces. The large 60x80 barn offers stables and additional space, and a 3 car detached garage. Class II trout stream on the property!