4 Bedroom Home in Hokah - $149,900

One of a kind property that features that beautiful wood work that hasn't been painted. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a detached garage/barn with upper level loft space for storage. Cozy covered front porch for relaxing. Elegant dining room with built in buffet and leaded glass windows. Every room has customized features. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and an option for a second kitchen. Full size basement with walk out to the back yard.

