4 Bedroom Home in Hokah - $159,900

A great place to call home is waiting for it's next owner. Conveniently close to downtown and located on a double lot. 4-5 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 3 car garage. One car attached and the 2 car detached garage has a bonus workshop above. Check out the additional land behind the detached garage with a jib crane that sellers are willing to leave. Cozy family room with fireplace opens up to the dining room. Main floor bedroom and extra room that could be a home office or 5th bedroom. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Hidden hardwood floors under the carpet are waiting to shine again!