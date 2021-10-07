Grand two story home located in the heart of town. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with a detached 1.5 car garage. One bedroom is on the main level. Large eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Newer windows allow for a lot of natural light to brighten up the home. This home sits on four lots and has a huge yard. Conveniently located a block from the park and walking distance to downtown.
4 Bedroom Home in Hokah - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was seriously injured after a wrong-way crash involving four vehicles Sunday in Monroe County.
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
La Crosse firefighters found a dead body after responding to a report of an activated smoke detector Monday.
A 44-year-old La Crosse man faces up to 65 years in prison after his arrest Sept. 30 on child pornography charges.
Burlington's city attorney said requiring the flag be taken down would likely be a free speech violation.
Authorities have not released the names of the students who were killed in the Saturday night crash.
A 21-year-old Onalaska man who was free on bond after being accused of sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was charged Wednesday in La Crosse…
Audiolust Records and Abracadabra Refurbished have expanded with recent moves to new, larger La Crosse locations.
Viterbo University will honor nine graduates at its annual Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony on Friday, Oct. 8, as part of the annual Viter…