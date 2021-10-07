 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hokah - $185,000

Grand two story home located in the heart of town. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with a detached 1.5 car garage. One bedroom is on the main level. Large eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Newer windows allow for a lot of natural light to brighten up the home. This home sits on four lots and has a huge yard. Conveniently located a block from the park and walking distance to downtown.

