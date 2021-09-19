4 Bedroom Home in Hokah - $199,900

Beautiful home located on the edge of town on a double lot. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with two detached garages. One car detached garage and a newer 2.5 car garage with a bonus room above with a lot of natural light that would be a dream workshop that's heated. Home has been in the family for many years. Roof is approximately 10 yrs old. Furnace is 3 yrs old. A/C is new this year. Well maintained home with a large beautiful yard with a patio and apple tree. A must see!