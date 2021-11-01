Peaceful Country setting in quaint neighborhood. on 1.78 Acres incl vacant lot. Well cared for home has eat in kitchen with french doors to deck facing well landscaped back yard leading into the woods where wildlife abounds. Centerpiece of main level is the towering stone fireplace with a hearth big enough to seat 6. Guest bedroom/den with built ins ( 4th bdrm) and half bath complete main level. Upstairs Master Suite ,2nd bedroom & 2nd full bath+ favorite space upstairs, a cozy loft for those days you just want to curl up with a good book, full of natural light. Lower level mud room with stairs to garage, is plumbed for 3rd bathroom (under rugs in mud room),+ rec rm/workout rm/game rm area. Additional small garage for mowers & toys. just 5 minutes to LaCrescent & 8 minutes to La Crosse
4 Bedroom Home in Hokah - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The city of La Crosse announced Thursday that three young adults have been arrested in the theft and damage to the Hatched Baby sculpture in S…
The Main, a new event venue in the former Crossfire youth center at 422 Main St. in downtown La Crosse, hosted its first events last week.
A 19-year-old was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly putting a knife against a child’s throat.
A 31-year-old Onalaska woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $50,000 cash bail after police allegedly found a half-pound of meth…
Boyer’s Furniture has a new home — a brand new building at 1600 George St. — as the two buildings it occupied before will be razed soon to mak…
Two people died, including a Baraboo School District student, and three others were injured in a crash Friday in the Sauk County town of Fairfield, authorities reported.
A 22-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault. Davidlee S. Godfrey faces …
A local bar owner has been accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after giving her alcohol despite knowing she was not of legal age to drink, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Brian Rebhahn’s cancer battle lasted almost exactly two years, a rollercoaster of pain, progress, setbacks, hope and, ultimately, devastation.
BARABOO, Wis. — The Holmen High School volleyball team will make its first appearance at the WIAA state tournament after winning a Division 1 …