Beautiful home set on a large lot of a quiet cul-de-sac. The flat yard offers plenty of space and includes a recently added concrete patio and fire ring. The home has several updates including new roof, gutters, garage doors, furnace, water heater and softener. Newly remodeled kitchen and master bath. Comfortable living spaces with great flow. Lower level with lots of space for entertaining as well as a huge storage room. Easy access to HWY 53. Inspection completed for buyer's review.
4 Bedroom Home in Holland - $359,900
