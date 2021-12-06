4 Bedroom Home in Holland - $374,900

Beautiful home set on a large lot of a quiet cul-de-sac. The flat yard offers plenty of space and includes a recently added concrete patio and fire ring. The home has several updates including new roof, gutters, garage doors, furnace, water heater and softener. The kitchen and master bath recently updated with a lifetime warranty from Mad City. Comfortable living spaces with great flow. Lower level with lots of space for entertaining as well as a huge storage room. Inspection completed for buyer's review.