4 Bedroom Home in Holland - $399,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath contemporary home with hard-to-find half acre lot in Holmen. Main floor has large kitchen, spacious living room w/gas fireplace and fresh carpet. Convenient half bath and main floor laundry. Upper-level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large master bedroom. Lower level is finished with additional bedroom and bath. Family room w/look out windows let in an abundance of natural light. 3 car garage w/ample storage and dual access to the basement. Mature landscaping on over half acre lot, irrigation system and deck.