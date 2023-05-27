SUMMER 2023 COMPLETION-CHARMING OPEN CONCEPT RANCH IN SOUGHT AFTER WILDFLOWER TERRACE! YOU'LL APPRECIATE THE 2 LEVELS OF FINISHED LIVING SPACE, 1400 +/- SF SUPER SIZED 4 CAR GARAGE/SHOP, 400 +/- SF REAR/FRONT PORCH/PATIOS W/SUNSET & PRAIRIE VIEWS! FEATURES: FLOWING OPEN FLOOR PLAN/GREAT ROOM, MODERN KITCHEN (MISSION STYLE CABINETS, LG PANTRY, ISLAND, IMPRESSIVE GRANITE), MASTER SUITE (LG. WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL VANITY W/GRANITE, TRANSOM WINDOWS, CUSTOM WALK-IN SHOWER), CONVENIENT MN FLR LAUNDRY/MUDROOM (CUSTOM BUILT-INS), FINISHED LOWER W/EGRESS (SPACIOUS FAMILY RM, WET BAR/KITCHENETTE, BATH, BRS, FLEX SPACE FOR OFFICE/GYM/PLAY OR CRAFT ROOM), NICE CURB APPEAL W/STONE ACCENT, CRAFTSMAN STYLE DOORS/TRIM. NICE SETTING/VIEW, WALK TO THE PARK/BALLFIELDS & CONSERVANCY LAND!
4 Bedroom Home in Holland - $599,900
